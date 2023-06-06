News

Classes at Capilano University suspended due to strike action

Jun 6 2023, 7:00 pm
Capilano University/Facebook

All classes at Capilano University are temporarily suspended because of strike action. 

According to a statement on the university site, Capilano University Faculty Association (CFA) employees are “in solidarity,” joining employees, represented by MoveUP Local 378, in strike action after talks between the university and union fell through. 

Workers at Capilano University commenced full strike action Tuesday morning after three weeks of job action “where the university refused to return to the bargaining table,” the union explained. 

Employees are demanding remote work language be included in the collective agreement.

“Our members understand that remote work is an equity issue, and they want to know the university is committed to equity and supporting workers’ rights by putting this language directly into the collective agreement,” MoveUP Vice-President Christy Slusarenko said. 

“Our members recognize the importance of this issue for their work environment, but also for the long-term success of the university, especially when it comes to recruitment and retention of staff.”

As a result of the CFA joining the strike, student classes, activities, and events on campus were suspended until further notice. 

It’s convocation week at the school, but the university ensures convocation will still go ahead as planned. 

“We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion,” CapU said. 

The university added it will send students emails with updates and further information to address any concerns and issues they may have. 

“If the strike goes on for an extended period, the university will continue to communicate with you. We will keep you informed of any alternative plans for completing your summer courses.”

