Canucks Twitter is crediting itself for sparking the Pettersson negotiations

Canucks Twitter remains undefeated.

If Elias Pettersson really is on the verge of signing an eight-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, their most passionate fans online may need to take a bow.

At least that’s the feeling on X with many Canucks fans today.

Multiple reports today indicate that Pettersson finally decided to come to the negotiating table this week, following all sorts of noise from fans and media on social media.

“I’m told Pettersson went to the Canucks earlier this week and said, ‘Let’s end all this nonsense, I want to get a deal done, I want to stay in Vancouver,’” Frank Seravalli said today.

CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal noted that the noise in Vancouver “reached a fever pitch” this week.

Until today, Canucks fans were mostly worried that the noise could deter Pettersson from re-signing.

Now people are wondering if he’ll re-sign just to shut us all up.

Here’s what fans are saying today.

Should we be thanking Canucks Twitter for once Rick? — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) February 29, 2024

Another W for Canucks twitter and the media 👍🏼 https://t.co/QhDWJW911P — Shane🏳️‍🌈 (@SocialAssassin2) February 29, 2024

Regardless of the reason for Pettersson kicking off negotiations this week, it’s great news for the Canucks and their fans. The silence from Pettersson’s camp had been deafening all season, causing many people to increasingly doubt if he intended to stay in Vancouver long term.

Yesterday’s report from Seravalli was the first strong indication that Pettersson does indeed want to remain with the Canucks.