All this talk about numbers you can’t wear as a new member of the Vancouver Canucks got me thinking about No. 1.

As we know, the Canucks did not retire the number shared by Roberto Luongo and Kirk McLean, the franchise’s two best goalies. They’ve honoured both players in the Ring of Honour, but their number is in circulation for a new goalie to request.

They shouldn’t. It would take some chutzpah to request that number, and the Canucks should learn the lesson of their miscommunication with Ian Cole last week, and dissuade most goalies from requesting it. Perhaps they have already.

Now, as we know, all new players are not equal.

Some free agents need to be enticed, and given how superstitious hockey players are, getting their preferred number may well matter. Lots of numerologists in this sport, ask Sidney Crosby, who wears 87 because he’s born August 7, 1987.

So if a marquee free-agent goalie needed to wear No. 1, so be it. If they’re an all-star level player, to the victor go the spoils.

And if the Canucks were ever to draft a goaltender in the first round, develop him and graduate him to the NHL, then he too would be a worthy exception. Thinking a Marc-André Fleury-type prospect, though not necessarily a first overall pick.

Cole being announced as No. 28 prior to knowing that the late Luck Bourdon was the last Canuck to wear it was a mistake that should improve the club’s process when it comes to assigning numbers.

So no No. 1 for just any goalie, and while we’re at, no No. 37s either.

That’s Rick Rypien’s number, and it should stay that way.