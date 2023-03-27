“It’s a crying shame”: Bertuzzi backs Morrison for Canucks Ring of Honour

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Todd Bertuzzi just might be the president of the Brendan Morrison fan club.

In an episode of West Coast Express, a podcast series about the late ’90s/early 2000s Canucks, Bertuzzi documented his support for Morrison’s case to be among the team’s Ring of Honour at Rogers Arena.

“It’s a crying shame for the amount of work and for what he did for that city, both in the community, but most importantly on the ice because he was a huge, impactful part of that. It’s a crying shame that he’s not up there. And I really hope that he gets that reward because he deserves to be up on that thing. And he should be a Canuck forever,” Bertuzzi stated on the “End of the Line” episode.

Seven names currently adorn the Ring of Honour: Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund, and Alex Burrows. Meanwhile, six players — Pavel Bure, Stan Smyl, Trevor Linden, Markus Naslund, and both Daniel and Henrik Sedin — have had their numbers retired by the team.

Morrison had 136 goals and 257 assists in 543 games for the Canucks in his career from 1999-2008, with Bertuzzi skating alongside him from 1999 until his departure from the team in 2006. Morrison is tied for 13th in all-Canucks scoring, putting up 393 points, which sits him dead even with Ryan Kesler.

Daniel Sedin also spoke to the podcast about Morrison’s place in Canucks history.

“He had all the things you need to play on the top line. He had the smarts, he had the skills, he could pass the puck. Maybe other teams around the league maybe didn’t see that same things in him. But I think you can tell right away when you start practicing and playing games, he was the real deal,” Sedin said.

All 10 episodes of West Coast Express are available at UnreelSports.com, with stories being told by Markus Naslund, Todd Bertuzzi, and Brendan Morrison, as well as other prominent teammates and figures.