As we all know, it’s been a hard season to watch the Vancouver Canucks. What’s even worse, looking at the rest of the standings is likely to only add to the frustration.

Canucks fans’ last real hurrah in the league was in the Sedins’ heyday of course. And of course during that time, they ended up with some grudges against the Stanley Cup winners of that immediate era. The Boston Bruins, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Do yourself a favour. Don’t check on how they’re doing, as they reinvent themselves, about 10 years later.

Those teams are at different points in their evolution actually, but all seem to have a plan. Which is, you know, interesting.

The Bruins have fully bounced. They missed the playoffs for two straight years, in 2014-15 and 2015-16. And in that first season, they traded so many assets that you might remember they had three first-round picks, and three second-round picks. Now, they really only hit on two of those six picks. But that’s just the point, you need to get players in the draft. The more picks you have, the better chance to guarantee you get some. And they bought themselves that guarantee.

The following year, they had two more first-round picks, and may have hit on both with Charlie McEvoy and Trent Frederic. Long story short, the Bruins are in first place in the NHL, with an 11-point cushion on second. They may just end up with the best regular season in NHL history.

The Kings beat the Canucks in the 2012 playoffs en route to two Cups in three years, but then missed the playoffs in five of the next seven. Along the way, they picked up extra first- and second-round picks. They knew when to trade for young players, and now are second in the Pacific Division, just two back of the division lead.

And then there’s the Blackhawks. They started to miss the playoffs in 2018, a year they picked up an extra first-round pick. But hampered by bloated contracts, Chicago had to bide their time a bit, until last year, when they had three first rounders, two second rounders, and three third rounders. I don’t think I need to remind you, they currently have the best odds to select Connor Bedard as well.

All this is to say, the three teams that really dashed your dreams 10 years ago, not only stole the Canucks lunch back then, but are poised to do it again, and for years to come.

The Canucks may finally get a direction at the trade deadline. They may, but I can’t help but think of an old adage: The best time to plant an orchard was 10 years ago, the second best time is today. Still, kind of hard to see the rivals eating fruit again already.