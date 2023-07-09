Canucks re-sign Höglander to $2.2 million contract

The Vancouver Canucks are staying busy.

Today, the team announced they’d re-signed Nils Höglander on a two-year contract via a statement on the Canucks’ social media channels.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Nils Höglander on a two-year contract with a $1.1M AAV. pic.twitter.com/jcHGYHkaJA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 9, 2023

Per the team, the contract is worth $1.1 million over the course of the deal or $2.2 million total.

Höglander, the team’s 40th overall selection at the 2019 NHL Draft, has 26 goals, 28 assists and a plus-minus of -14 in 141 games for the Canucks in his career over the last three seasons, putting up three goals and six assists in 25 games this past season.

He also spent significant time this past year with Abbotsford’s AHL Canucks for 45 games, putting up 14 goals and 18 assists for a total of 32 points.

“Nils learned a lot this past season, especially playing meaningful playoff games in Abbotsford,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a release.

Höglander put up three goals and three assists in six games for Abbotsford in the postseason.

“It’s not easy to start the year in the NHL and then be sent down to the American League, but we were impressed with the way he took that challenge head-on,” Allvin added. “He worked hard on his game and give credit to Jeremy Colliton, his staff, and our development team as well for helping Nils improve on things during the year. This experience should really help Nils compete for a spot on our team at training camp this fall.”

More to come…