The Vancouver Canucks are down to their final few games and we’re left to wonder who is down to their final few games with the Vancouver Canucks?

We’re going to look into our crystal ball here, but not so much that we’re predicting the careers of recent college signees like Aidan McDonough and Akito Hirose. For the moment, we’ll assume they have long NHL careers and play for the Canucks in future seasons.

But among the veterans, who might fans be seeing for the last time at Rogers Arena in Canucks colours?

Conor Garland

Likelihood of moving on: High

Though his underlying numbers remain decent, Conor Garland hasn’t taken off in two seasons (and three coaches) in Vancouver and he’s even rumoured as a buyout candidate.

Brock Boeser

Likelihood of moving on: High

His agent spent half the season looking for a new home, and Brock Boeser’s contract is easier to move in the summer when teams have cap space. The Canucks need to clear some cap space, especially off the wing, to pay Elias Pettersson (near-term), add a third-line centre (short-term), and fix the defence.

That said, it may come down to either Boeser or Garland.

J.T. Miller

Likelihood of moving on: Medium

The Canucks had a significant deal in place to move J.T. Miller to Pittsburgh at the deadline. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports it was for two first-round picks and winger Jason Zucker, whom the Canucks were then shopping elsewhere in hopes of getting a centre to replace Miller.

It’s a big contract and moving him means needing a centre in return.

Ethan Bear

Likelihood off moving on: Low

The early negotiations on a new contract haven’t gone swimmingly with Ethan Bear, but that’s not uncommon for a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. Fact is the Canucks need mobile defencemen, especially right-shots, and Bear is a relatively low-cost option who can play top-4 minutes.

Tyler Myers

Likelihood of moving on: Medium

The Canucks will try to trade Tyler Myers (again) but a $5 million signing bonus for September might make that tricky. It comes at an awkward time, and few teams will want to acquire Myers before the bonus is paid. This trade might have to wait til they’re in-season.

Collin Delia

Likelihood of moving on: Medium

Collin Delia has done some decent work this year with nine wins in 18 games played, but he’s a journeyman backup goalie and they tend to bounce around.

Kyle Burroughs, Vitali Kravtsov, Jack Rathbone

Likelihood of moving on: High

Kyle Burroughs is a nice story. A local tough guy who has endeared himself to fans and coaches alike, but the Canucks have re-signed a bunch of their depth defencemen recently and Burroughs remains a free agent.

Vitali Kravtsov hasn’t showed much with just one point in 13 games since being acquired from the New York Rangers. He’s a restricted free agent with options back home in Russia.

Jack Rathbone’s development has been slowed by the pandemic and injury. He’s only up right now as an emergency option because of injuries on defence. The player could use a change of scenery, and the management team doesn’t seem to have much use for a prospect from the previous regime.