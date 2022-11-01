Good news on the defensive side of things these days for the Canucks with the return of Quinn Hughes. But there’s still some notable holes on the forward set with Brock Boeser and Curtis Lazar gone, which only makes Vasily Podkolzin’s fourth-line appearance in practice all the more disappointing.

Full #Canucks lineup at practice on Sunday, now that we’ve seen the club roll through it in drills: Miller-Horvat-Garland

Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Mikheyev

Höglander-Studnicka-Pearson

Joshua-Åman-Podkolzin Hughes-Schenn

Brisebois-Myers

Rathbone-Burroughs

Stillman-Bear pic.twitter.com/l2V1btwKXZ — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 30, 2022

Two points in the first nine games is the issue at play here, and frankly, I get it. We had some higher hopes this season for the young player. A fine finish saw Podkolzin get nine points over an eight-game stretch of April last season, and many had dreams that at least a portion of that would carry over.

But alas, the start to this season looks akin to his rookie year, where he only had five points over the first 21 games.

There’s a reason he went from a pre-draft prognostication of first overall to 10th over the course of his draft year. He’s not a prolific scorer. I was warned again about that just prior to the draft. Hey, he played in three world junior tournaments. His best was his middle appearance as an 18-year-old when he got five points in seven games. Good, not scintillating. But all of that was ok as a 10th overall pick as long as he’s the intense, smart player that people see him as.

And he’s been that for the Canucks still. At least, as much as a third or fourth line winger can be. But he’s going to need some bottom line. Not nine points for every eight games, but there’s got to be some middle ground between that and this.

I’m pulling for him. I love his energy. Love the size and smarts. But with just 15 shots in nine games, he needs to be more selfish at times, and start to think offence. Use the body not only to be defensive, but to separate and create.

I don’t want draft remorse. He’s a great personality and I’d hate to have any regret. But the truth is Matthew Boldy and Cole Caulfield were drafted just behind him and are starting to figure this league out. Let’s hope Podz does soon as well.