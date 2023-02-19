Pepsi and a banana: Canucks' Kuzmenko has bizarre in-game snack

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t exactly been full of positive storylines, silver linings, or happiness-inducing moments this season.

But you can count on first-year forward Andrei Kuzmenko to do his best to change that, simply by trying to keep up with eating a little fruit and having a little drink during the game.

During the second period of last night’s 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena, Kuzmenko was pictured on camera enjoying a little mid-game snack.

Kuzmenko appeared to be eating a eating a banana, while having a dark brown liquid in a Biosteel branded cup.

“He says when the game is hard, you sweat a lot so you need some sugar in your body. That’s why he likes eating banana,” Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs told Gemma Karstens-Smith of The Canadian Press about why he was spotted with the fruit on the bench.

Don't worry, everyone: I asked Kuzmenko about the banana. His reply (through translator Arturs Silovs): “He says lwhen the game is hard, you sweat a lot so you need some sugar in your body. That's why he likes eating banana.” https://t.co/mz0Xxr5H09 — Gemma Karstens-Smith (@gkarstenssmith) February 19, 2023

Questioned by teammate Elias Pettersson about exactly what was in his cup, it turns out he was actually drinking a bit of Pepsi.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna give me shit, but I asked him if it was coffee, but he said no, no, it’s Pepsi,” Pettersson told Sportsnet’s John Garrett and Scott Oake in a post-game interview on the After Hours segment of Hockey Night in Canada.

Fans had plenty of jokes about the incident making it to the broadcast:

Everything here is amazing. Kuzmenko’s nonchalance with a banana on the bench. Peteys total mean girl reaction to it. Garland just tryna see what’s going on. Podz staring unendingly at the banana. https://t.co/2csO5yaYj2 — (TANK!) COMMANDER Vandhers left leg (@DalvirVandher) February 19, 2023

I wish Kuzmenko would have answered the banana like a phone. — Josh Huttinga (@JoshHuttinga) February 19, 2023

So whose gonna be the first person to get Kuzmenko to autograph a banana? — Chester Ming (@ChesterM222) February 19, 2023

KUZMENKO: Banana?

PETTERSSON: no

K: Apple?

P: No.

K: Watermelon?

P: where are you getting all of these — Andy Cole (@AndyCole1984) February 19, 2023

Big Alonzo Mourning vibes from Pettersson. https://t.co/T6h0TjSHkc pic.twitter.com/15hDRXw3aH — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) February 19, 2023

Elias is so disappointed, Garland is so confused and Kuz just living his best life. https://t.co/i1MQB8l40c — abrasive but astute. (@chevys_abrasive) February 19, 2023

Kuzmenko had given the Canucks a 2-1 lead earlier in the game when he potted his 24th goal of the season, which sits just third behind now-departed Bo Horvat and Pettersson for third in team goals this year.

“I used to drink six Cokes in between periods when I played just to keep the sugar up,” Garrett boasted after the clip was shown.

“I don’t know if I could do that,” Pettersson replied.

One can only wonder who will be pulling out a honeydew melon at the next Canucks game.