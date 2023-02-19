SportsHockeyCanucks

Pepsi and a banana: Canucks' Kuzmenko has bizarre in-game snack

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 19 2023, 9:23 pm
Pepsi and a banana: Canucks' Kuzmenko has bizarre in-game snack
Sportsnet

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t exactly been full of positive storylines, silver linings, or happiness-inducing moments this season.

But you can count on first-year forward Andrei Kuzmenko to do his best to change that, simply by trying to keep up with eating a little fruit and having a little drink during the game.

During the second period of last night’s 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena, Kuzmenko was pictured on camera enjoying a little mid-game snack.

Kuzmenko appeared to be eating a eating a banana, while having a dark brown liquid in a Biosteel branded cup.

“He says when the game is hard, you sweat a lot so you need some sugar in your body. That’s why he likes eating banana,” Vancouver goalie Arturs Silovs told Gemma Karstens-Smith of The Canadian Press about why he was spotted with the fruit on the bench.

Questioned by teammate Elias Pettersson about exactly what was in his cup, it turns out he was actually drinking a bit of Pepsi.

“I don’t know if he’s gonna give me shit, but I asked him if it was coffee, but he said no, no, it’s Pepsi,” Pettersson told Sportsnet’s John Garrett and Scott Oake in a post-game interview on the After Hours segment of Hockey Night in Canada.

Fans had plenty of jokes about the incident making it to the broadcast:

Kuzmenko had given the Canucks a 2-1 lead earlier in the game when he potted his 24th goal of the season, which sits just third behind now-departed Bo Horvat and Pettersson for third in team goals this year.

“I used to drink six Cokes in between periods when I played just to keep the sugar up,”  Garrett boasted after the clip was shown.

“I don’t know if I could do that,” Pettersson replied.

One can only wonder who will be pulling out a honeydew melon at the next Canucks game.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.