"We feel for Tucker": Canucks give update on Poolman's recovery

Tucker Poolman will not be with his Vancouver Canucks teammates when they take to the ice for training camp in Victoria tomorrow.

The prognosis does not sound good for Poolman, who hasn’t played an NHL game in 11 months due to concussion-related issues. It’s unclear when or if he’ll play again.

“Regrettably, Tucker will not be able to take part in training camp this year as he continues to try and get better,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a press release. “We will continue to support and work with him in his recovery. This is a very unfortunate situation, and we feel for Tucker and all that he has gone through in dealing with his issues. Not being able to play the game because of circumstances beyond your control is never easy, and we hope Tucker returns to health soon.”

Poolman appeared in just three games last season, with the last one coming on October 18 in Columbus.

The 30-year-old blueliner from Dubuque, Iowa, is in the final year of a $2.5 million AAV contract, and the Canucks will place him on long-term injured reserve.

Poolman will become a free agent next summer, but his playing future seems very much in doubt. Hockey is surely a secondary consideration for him right now, as everyone just hopes he can regain full health.