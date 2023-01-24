Canucks' could offer Horvat "final" shot at contract extension: report

Time is ticking, but the Vancouver Canucks don’t appear to be done with Bo Horvat just yet.

“I believe the Canucks are still looking at ways to keep Horvat, as tough as that may be,” Rick Dhaliwal said on the Donnie and Dhali Show on Monday. “Maybe let him spend some time with [Rick] Tocchet; see if that changes.”

"The two sides did talk on the weekend.." Earlier @DhaliwalSports gave an update on Bo Horvat, a possible trade destination for him & Thatcher Demko.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/Op53fXIz7J — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) January 23, 2023

Horvat, who took the ice for his first time under new Canucks head coach Rick Tochet, had been one of the few players thriving under now-former head coach Bruce Boudreau, who the club let go of on January 22.

The Canucks captain has 30 goals and 19 assists in 46 games this season, and appears well on his way to cruising past his career highs of 31 goals and 61 points.

Still, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, with his current six-year, $33 million deal signed in 2017 about to expire.

“I believe we have taken our best shot, and the contract that we have on the table for Bo right now, I think, is a fair contract for what he’s done up until this year. But it’s certainly under market value for what he’s done this year,” Canucks president Jim Rutherford said last week. “He’s had a career year, a career run, and he’s looking for his money. He deserves it. I don’t blame him.”

Dhaliwal indicated that the Canucks are considering sending a final offer to Horvat and his agent Pat Morris and says that the two sides talked this past weekend.

“Can they send one final offer Horvat’s way? The two sides did talk over the weekend,” Dhaliwal added.

Morris, of Newport Sports Management, also handles top NHL prospect Connor Bedard and is in Vancouver this week, yet the Canucks and Morris have not set up a meeting, per Dhaliwal.

“As of yesterday [Sunday], he does not have permission to talk to teams; I fully believe the Canucks will not give him permission,” Dhaliwal said. “I believe they feel that when you get the agent’s permission, you lose leverage and narrative in the situation.”

With the Canucks having limited cap space, there isn’t a belief that they could keep both Horvat and forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who will demand a hefty contract having potted 19 goals, 22 assists and 41 points through 45 games in his first NHL season.

“They can’t sign Horvat and Kuzmenko, only one of them, and right now, no offer has been made to Kuzmenko.”

The Boston Bruins are rumoured to be strong contenders in the Horvat sweepstakes, but the Canucks don’t appear to be too keen on letting the captain go to their 2011 Stanley Cup Final foes.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 3. Buckle up, Canucks fans.