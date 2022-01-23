The Vancouver Canucks appear to be looking towards an emergency backup goalie.

The Athletic’s Thomas Drance reported that Spencer Martin, who earned the first star in his Canucks debut during Friday’s 2-1 shootout loss to Florida, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test on Saturday.

Martin’s PCR test came in negative, but the Canucks are “not optimistic” about further results clearing him to play Sunday.

#Canucks’ Spencer Martin tested positive on a rapid test yesterday. PCR test came back negative yesterday afternoon. Club is awaiting further testing, but isn’t optimistic. Compounding the issue further: hearing Arturs Silovs has also tested positive. Expect an E-bug backup. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 23, 2022

Drance added that Arturs Silovs had also tested positive for COVID-19, marking the fourth of the Canucks goalies after Martin, Jaroslav Halak, and Thatcher Demko to test positive.

Halak is currently dealing with border issues related to COVID-19 and has yet to return to Vancouver.

Michael DiPietro will start tonight for the Canucks against the St. Louis Blues.

49-Sport.com‘s managing editor Ben Steiner broke the news that UBC goalie Rylan Toth will be the emergency backup at the NHL level, while Trinity Western goalie Talor Joseph will be the backup for the Abbotsford Canucks when they take on the San Diego Gulls this afternoon.

CANUCKS: Per U SPORTS sources, both the NHL and AHL Canucks will have U SPORTS backups tonight. VAN: Rylan Toth (UBC)

ABB: Talor Joesph (TWU) Toth’s has been a regular NHL EBUG for several seasons.#Canucks — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) January 23, 2022

The Canucks are currently 18-18-4 on the season, sitting seventh in the Pacific Division. Puck drop against the Blues is set for 7 pm PT tonight, with the game being played at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.