Canucks fans sound off on social media after latest embarrassing loss

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Nov 12 2021, 6:17 pm
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“Benning” was trending on Twitter again last night.

Whenever that happens, it’s never good news for the Vancouver Canucks.

Also trending? Green.

There’s a lot of blame to go around right now, and certainly the pressure was ramped up further on the Canucks’ coach and general manager after Thursday night’s 7-1 loss in Colorado.

“We should be embarrassed,” Bo Horvat said after the game.

Yeah, they should be.

Excluding the expansion Seattle Kraken, only the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Arizona Coyotes have a worse winning percentage than the Canucks since 2015.

That’s not good.

After giving up a top 10 draft pick to shed three bad contracts and acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland last offseason, things were supposed to be different.

Management expected this team to be a playoff team. After winning just five times in their first 14 games, I would suggest they do not look like one.

Fans are not happy, and who can blame them?

Here’s a selection of what fans and media had to say last night.

