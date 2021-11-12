Canucks fans sound off on social media after latest embarrassing loss

“Benning” was trending on Twitter again last night.

Whenever that happens, it’s never good news for the Vancouver Canucks.

Also trending? Green.

There’s a lot of blame to go around right now, and certainly the pressure was ramped up further on the Canucks’ coach and general manager after Thursday night’s 7-1 loss in Colorado.

“We should be embarrassed,” Bo Horvat said after the game.

Yeah, they should be.

Excluding the expansion Seattle Kraken, only the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Arizona Coyotes have a worse winning percentage than the Canucks since 2015.

That’s not good.

After giving up a top 10 draft pick to shed three bad contracts and acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland last offseason, things were supposed to be different.

Management expected this team to be a playoff team. After winning just five times in their first 14 games, I would suggest they do not look like one.

Fans are not happy, and who can blame them?

Here’s a selection of what fans and media had to say last night.

“things can’t possibly get any worse for the canucks” they literally got na na nan a hey hey goodbye’d by buffalo sabres fans two weeks ago — Mr Booth (@MrBooth07) November 12, 2021

you know what, I'll root for Colorado to score as many goals as necessary to ensure Benning gets fired by the end of the night pic.twitter.com/1kmc8DWAnt — david (@dsportsandbrems) November 12, 2021

Jim Benning in his 8th season as GM:

– 2nd last in division

– No cap space

– No notable prospects in pipeline

– No 1st, 3rd, or 4th rd picks last draft

– No 1st or 2nd rd picks in previous draft

– Finished 8th, 28th, 29th, 26th, 23rd, 17th, 24th in league in previous 7 seasons pic.twitter.com/4dVHUvmL27 — Josh Sladden (@SladdenJosh) November 12, 2021

Fire Green now. If the team doesn’t quickly start playing better under the next coach, fire Benning. It’s really the only way forward.#Canucks — Disco Stu (@TheDiscoStu) November 12, 2021

Jim Benning has been at the helm for 2,730 days….and we’re still not good. — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) November 12, 2021

What the heck is wrong with the Canucks? — David Amber (@DavidAmber) November 12, 2021

You just know the Canucks will be in the shane wright lottery and jim benning will trade the pick for some 30 year-old pending UFA — Vanessa (@vanessaj7_) November 12, 2021

Stampy's face is Canucks Nation pic.twitter.com/6KglIKU3G2 — Jason Brough 🙁 (@SadClubCommish) November 12, 2021

Congratulations to Langley B.C who lost power and couldn't watch the rest of the canucks game. #canucks — Auston's stash (@tantiroh) November 12, 2021

It’s almost impressive how poor the Canucks are despite being all the way pushed in • Traded their 1sts in ‘20 and ‘21

• Capped out

• Middling prospect pool There’s nothing left to do but dig up — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) November 12, 2021

Benning needs to go. Fight me. #canucks — BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) November 12, 2021

Disturbing effort by the Canucks.I hated this:Down 3-0 after one.Outshot 12-3. You had to think the Canucks would come out with emotion to start the second.Didn’t happen.Avs continued to dominate without McKinnon. Should be an interesting @DonnieandDhali Friday.See you at 10 — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) November 12, 2021

A new coach in place might get more out of the players for a short period of time, but after 8 years, Jim Benning and the #Canucks mgmt are the elephants in the room. Green didn’t assemble this team, they did. Accountability goes all the way up the ladder to ownership. — Grady Sas (@GradySas) November 12, 2021

the canucks played what was generally considered to be their best game of the season and still lost in overtime to a very mediocre anaheim team. the coaching is a problem, but it's incredibly laughable to think it's the only problem. — Sam (@samanthacp_) November 12, 2021