The Vancouver Canucks announced this morning that Elias Pettersson had been signed to an eight-year extension, and their fan base couldn’t be happier.

Pettersson’s deal totals $92.8 million, giving him a cap hit of $11.8 moving forward. It is a well-deserved contract for the 25-year-old, who has 29 goals and 75 points in 62 games this season.

Canucks fans were quite nervous, particularly as of late, that an extension may not get worked out between the two parties. Safe to say, they were both ecstatic and relieved at today’s news.

Best thing about this is not having to hear about it anymore! — Kuch (@jkucheran31) March 2, 2024

Congrats Petty! With some clarity on the situation hopefully he can get his grove back and knowing he’s got a home here long term good deal tidy business he left money on the table all the he’s selfish yah pound sand. Also well done to management — Doublej8 (@Doublej814) March 2, 2024

So excited for you Petey and for us in Vancouver too!!! Congratulations! — Optimistic Canuck (@OptimistCanuck) March 2, 2024

Fantastic news! Hopefully this lifts the fog and helps us bump the slump we’re in and we get back to being the dominate team we were in January! — Logan (@Achey_Breakey) March 2, 2024

Amazing work by the management team. Congratulations — CanuckZilla (@canuck_zilla) March 2, 2024

GM of the century award for Allvin #Canucks — 5 Canucks Thoughts (@5Canuckss) March 2, 2024

Bro took one look at that Canes jersey swap and put pen to paper instantly lmaoooo — Nick (@dolphinsticker) March 2, 2024

The Canucks are currently on a three-game road trip, which begins tomorrow night in Anaheim versus the Ducks. Their next home game, where Pettersson can be expected to receive a roaring ovation, will come on Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets.