SportsHockeyCanucks

"Fantastic news": Canucks fans react to Elias Pettersson's contract extension

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Mar 2 2024, 4:59 pm
"Fantastic news": Canucks fans react to Elias Pettersson's contract extension
Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks announced this morning that Elias Pettersson had been signed to an eight-year extension, and their fan base couldn’t be happier.

Pettersson’s deal totals $92.8 million, giving him a cap hit of $11.8 moving forward. It is a well-deserved contract for the 25-year-old, who has 29 goals and 75 points in 62 games this season.

Canucks fans were quite nervous, particularly as of late, that an extension may not get worked out between the two parties. Safe to say, they were both ecstatic and relieved at today’s news.

The Canucks are currently on a three-game road trip, which begins tomorrow night in Anaheim versus the Ducks. Their next home game, where Pettersson can be expected to receive a roaring ovation, will come on Saturday versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop