Canucks coach Boudreau gets some love in coach of the year voting

He was only behind the bench for 57 games last season, and he didn’t lead the Vancouver Canucks to the playoffs, but Bruce Boudreau got some coach of the year love nonetheless.

Boudreau was one of 14 coaches to receive Jack Adams Award votes, with Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter winning coach of the year for the first time in his lengthy career.

Sutter finished ahead of Andrew Brunette from the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant.

Two members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, which votes on the annual award, had Boudreau as a finalist. Boudreau received a second- and third-place vote, putting him in 12th place — tied with Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft and just behind Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe.

One second-place vote and two third-place votes for the Jack Adams Award for #Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. pic.twitter.com/iixnMJTNxh — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 3, 2022

The Canucks posted a 32-15-10 record in 57 games after Boudreau took over, good for the 11th-best points percentage (.649) since December 6.

Vancouver ended up finishing five points back of the Nashville Predators for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Had they snuck in under Boudreau, you have to think he would have been a finalist for the award.

Boudreau has won the Jack Adams Award once, in 2008 with the Washington Capitals, and was also a finalist in 2013 with the Anaheim Ducks.