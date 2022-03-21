Canucks snag Brad Richardson from Calgary on trade deadline day

Brad Richardson is a member of the Vancouver Canucks once again.

The Canucks have reacquired the veteran centre off waivers from the Calgary Flames, according to a report from TSN’s Chris Johnston.

The 37-year-old forward never fit in well with the Flames, scoring just four points (2-2-4) in 27 games.

Richardson is averaging under 10 minutes of ice time per game (9:56) this season in Calgary. He hasn’t been relied on to kill penalties much for the Flames, but that’s a role he’s excelled at in the past — and something the Canucks could use right now.

Another area Richardson can help is in the faceoff circle. He has won 58.8% of the draws he’s taken, and has a career faceoff winning percentage of 51.9%.

The Belleville, Ontario native is a pending unrestricted free agent, and is set to make $800,000 this season.

Richardson has been a Canuck before, playing two seasons in Vancouver from 2013 to 2015, notching 44 points (19-25-44) in 118 games as a reliable bottom-six centre.

He has 852 games of NHL experience. Richardson scored a career-high 31 points with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015-16, his first season after leaving Vancouver. He scored a career-high 19 goals in 2018-19, helped by a remarkable four-goal game against the Canucks.