11 potential candidates to replace John Garrett on Canucks broadcasts

It’s the end of an era for Vancouver Canucks fans.

During Thursday night’s game, John Garrett announced that this season would be his last as Sportsnet’s colour commentator on regional Canucks games. He’ll call his last game on April 13.

So, with Garrett’s 21-year run in the booth coming to an end, Canucks fans will hear a new voice on regional broadcasts.

Who might that voice be?

Here are 11 potential candidates to call games alongside John Shorthouse beginning next season.

Experienced candidates

1. Dave Tomlinson

Dave Tomlinson has worked with Shorthouse before, taking over from Tom Larscheid as TSN 1040’s colour commentator for Canucks games in 2010. He held the job until 2017, when Sportsnet 650 took over as the Canucks’ new radio partner.

In 2021, Tomlinson accepted a job as the Seattle Kraken’s colour commentator on 93.3 FM.

Could the North Vancouver native come back home and take a promotion?

2. Randip Janda

Randip Janda is in his first season as Canucks colour commentator on Sportsnet 650, taking over from Corey Hirsch.

Janda has lots of broadcasting experience with Sportsnet 650 and Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi. He also has experience filling in on Sportsnet’s television broadcast, as a rink-side reporter.

3. Corey Hirsch

Hirsch spent five years, from 2017 to 2022, as Sportsnet 650’s colour commentator for Canucks broadcasts. He stepped aside from the role prior to this season to focus his role as a Keynote Speaker and Mental Wellness Ambassador.

Former Canucks

4. Cory Schneider

Another former Canucks goalie in the booth, anyone?

Cory Schneider was excellent as an NBC Sports Analyst back in 2020 during the NHL playoffs. There should be little doubt that he’d be a fantastic colour commentator.

We've got @NJDevils goalie Cory Schneider in studio as an @NHLonNBCSports guest analyst! Schneider on Lundqvist's 1st period performance for the Rangers: "After that rough goal to start the game, he did a great job of keeping them in it, keeping it tied, and he looks sharp." pic.twitter.com/Ry3gaa3LDd — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) August 3, 2020

One problem, Schneider is still playing. He’s the New York Islanders’ third-string goalie, and he currently plays for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Though the 37-year-old has openly-contemplated retirement.

5. Jannik Hansen

Jannik Hansen lives in the Lower Mainland and has made a name for himself as a broadcaster during regular guest appearances on Sportsnet 650.

Would the former Canucks winger consider keeping that up in a full-time capacity?

6. Frank Corrado

Former Canucks defenceman Frank Corrado retired from pro hockey in 2022, and has successfully moved into the broadcast booth.

Since then, he’s entered the broadcasting realm, with regular guest appearances on both TSN’s SportsCentre alongside Jay Onrait, and locally on the Sekeres & Price Podcast.

7. Shane O’Brien

Want to make road trips more fun? How about Shane O’Brien?

The former Canucks defenceman has been an engaging and hilarious guest in the past during previous appearances as a guest on Sportsnet 650.

He also currently hosts the Missin’ Curfew podcast alongside former NHLer (and former Canucks PTO signee) Scottie Upshall.

8. Max Lapierre

There was rarely a dull moment when Max Lapierre was on the ice for the Canucks.

The former pest has been doing media in Quebec as host of the La Poche Bleue Podcast since retiring from hockey in 2020.

9. Alex Auld

Alex Auld has ties to Rogers, as he previously worked on Canucks broadcasts with Sportsnet 650. The former Canucks goaltender is well spoken and known for providing intelligent analysis.

Dream candidates

10. Kevin Bieksa

Kevin Bieksa is one of the biggest stars in the hockey broadcasting world.

He’s made a name for himself with wit, humour, and insightful analysis as a member of Hockey Night in Canada’s panel.

Is there any chance he would consider a move out west to cover the Canucks as their colour commentator?

Seems doubtful, although Vancouver would be closer to his family home in Newport Beach, California, compared to the Hockey Night in Canada studios in Toronto.

11. Ray Ferraro

No one on this list has more colour commentating experience than Ray Ferraro.

He’s one of the most well-known and experienced colour commentators in the NHL. Ferraro has been in that role for various media outlets since retiring in 2002.

Now with ESPN, would he consider going from national to regional?

Ferraro does reside in Vancouver, and his wife, Cammi Granato, is an assistant general manager with the Canucks.