Canadiens complete series comeback to stun Leafs in Game 7

The Montreal Canadiens completed a 3-1 series comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs, advancing to the second round with a 3-1 win in Game 7.

The Canadiens came back from a 3-1 series deficit for the first time since 2010, when they stunned the Presidents’ Trophy winning Washington Capitals in the first round.

Brendan Gallagher scored the opening goal in the second period.

Un moment parfait pour son premier but de la série. Perfect timing to score his first of the series.

Corey Perry extended Montreal’s lead to 2-0 late in the second period when he deflected a Nick Suzuki shot by Jack Campbell.

Classic Corey.

After a Tyler Toffoli empty netter extended Montreal’s lead to 3-0, William Nylander got Toronto on the board with his fifth goal of the series.

Toffoli’s empty netter sealed things for the Habs, though.

The Canadiens will open the second round on the road against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The Jets have been off since completing a sweep of the Edmonton Oilers on May 24.