4 in 10 Canadians know someone recently infected with COVID-19

If you know someone close to you who has recently been infected with COVID-19, you’re not alone.

Nearly four in 10 Canadians know someone close to them who has been infected with COVID-19 in the past 10 days, a new poll shows.

The same Maru Public Opinion survey taken on December 20 showed just 11% of Canadians knew someone in their immediate family or circle of friends who had contracted COVID in the previous 10 days.

The provinces that responded with the highest amount was Ontario (42%), Manitoba/Saskatchewan (39%) and Quebec (38%.)

Six in 10 Canadians also admitted to being alarmed about the new Omicron COVID variant virus, with Quebec being the most alarmed at 67% and Alberta being the lowest at 45%.

Seven in 10 Canadians are following the news about the Omicron variant very closely, with Quebec ranking at the top at 78% and Alberta at the bottom at 48%.

The survey on Canadians who know immediate family or circle of friends that have contracted COVID in the past 10 days was completed on January 10, with a sample of 1,510 Canadians who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists that were randomly selected.

As of January 13, 2022, there have been more than 2.6 million COVID-19 cases confirmed in Canada. There are nearly 400,000 active cases, and more than 31,000 Canadians have succumbed to the virus.

Since mid-December, province across the country have set daily COVID-19 case count records due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.