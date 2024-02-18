24-year-old Canadian woman killed in Scotland

A Canadian woman has died in Scotland, according to Global Affairs Canada.

In a statement from Police Scotland, officers were responding to reports of a disturbance in the Sandness area of Shetland on Sunday, 11 February. There, police found 24-year-old Claire Leveque, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to Leveque’s death.

Jason Kung, a spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada, told Daily Hive that consular officials are providing “consular assistance to the family and are in contact with local authorities.”

According to Leveque’s Facebook, she’s from Alberta.

Daily Hive has reached out to Leveque’s family.