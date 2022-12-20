Canadian team goes the distance at the Campus Clutch World Final

Written for Daily Hive by Rui Yang Xu of Akshon Esports



While the Canadian team improved upon past results, the championship will continue to elude them for one more year.

Over the weekend, the Red Bull Campus Clutch, the global student VALORANT tournament, concluded at the Estádio do Pacaembu, Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the finals, the Canadian team “o7” took on the American representative, Northwood University, in an all-North American matchup.

While o7 was able to make it further than its predecessor, Team BTR, which had ended up in third last year after losing to the eventual champions, Egypt’s team Anubis, would still fall short, losing to Northwood in the grand finals 1-3.

Although o7 was unable to win it all in the end, their run was impressive all the same. Although the team failed to originally qualify for the World Final through the Canadian qualifiers, the team won the Last Chance Qualifier in North America for their chance to represent the country in Brazil. In Brazil, the team was able to outlast 48 other teams to make it to the finals.

While this year’s finals ended up being a North American affair, it’s clear that VALORANT has become a global game considering last year’s final was between Egypt and Portugal. This sentiment was shared by caster Alex “Vansilli” Nguyen, who said, “This game is only two years old, going into the third year, and we’re already seeing that from all these regions around the world they’re bringing that competition. I don’t think there’s one strong region for VALORANT, either in VCT or collegiate events such as Red Bull Campus Clutch.”

For their victory, Northwind University took home €20,000 and an exclusive VIP experience at a 2023 VALORANT Tournament event.

For more information on the 2022 Campus Clutch, check Red Bull Gaming’s Twitter page, which extensively covered the tournament.