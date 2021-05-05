16 Canadian Summer Olympic athletes you need to follow on Instagram

As the Tokyo Summer Olympics fast approach, many athletes competing at the Games will become household names for their athletic achievements.

Some are already making a name for themselves online, with gold medal worthy Instagram accounts.

Here is a list of Canadian athletes that you need to follow on Instagram right now, in no particular order, ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Jeremy Hazin (Table Tennis)

Becoming the youngest men’s singles champion in Canadian history, Jeremy Hazin is ready for his first Olympics.

Anicka Newell (Athletics)

While she did grow up in the United States, Anicka Newell always found a calling to Canada. She finished 29th at Rio 2016 and is looking to get back to the Olympics this summer.

Lauriane Genest (Cycling-Track)

Lauriane Genest will get the opportunity to compete at the Olympics for the first time, something she has dreamed of doing since she was five.

Carmel Kallemaa (Rhythmic Gymnastics)

Carmel Kallemaa started her sport at age two and represented Estonia from 2012-2018, and she is now looking to make an impression with Canada.

Alannah Yip (Sport Climbing)

After giving up climbing for a year and a half to focus on her education and finding herself miserable without it, Alannah Yip looks to dominate in one of the Summer Olympics’ newest sports.

Andre De Grasse (Athletics)

Andre De Grasse has seen his public profile skyrocket since running head-to-head with Usain Bolt in Rio. He claimed three Olympic medals in 2016 and is hoping for gold this time around.

Penny Oleksiak (Swimming)

Penny Oleksiak took the Olympics by storm in Rio, claiming four medals — including one gold medal — for Canada at age 16.

Genie Bouchard (Tennis)

With over 2 million followers on Instagram, Genie Bouchard is one of Canada’s most well-known athletes. She made her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016.

Bianca Andreescu (Tennis)

Bianca Andreescu burst onto the scene in 2019, winning the US Open. When healthy, she’s one of the best female tennis players in the world.

Sean McColl (Sport Climbing)

Sean McColl dazzles on his Instagram with his amazing rock climbing strength. He is looking to impress as sports climbing makes its debut in Tokyo.

Sabrina Aubin (Boxing)

After being told she would never box again after a torn labrum, Sabrina Aubin is hoping to take on the challenge in Tokyo.

Meaghan Benfeito (Diving)

Meaghan Benfeito will be making her fourth straight appearance at the Olympics, in search of another podium appearance after three bronze medals accumulated over her Olympic career.

Annie Guglia (Skateboard)

With the introduction of skateboarding at this year’s Olympics, Annie Guglia will be looking to take her 18 years of skateboarding experience to win gold at Tokyo.

Matt Berger (Skateboard)

The best skateboarder in Canada and also one of the best in the world. Matt Berger is ready to make his Olympic debut, five years after the IOC officially added it to the Games.

Ellie Black (Artistic Gymnastics)

Ellie Black will look to get on the Olympic podium for the first time in her career after a fourth place finish in 2016.

Emily Batty (Cross-Country Mountain Biking)

Someone who has never won at the Olympics before, Batty will hope that the third time is the charm for her hopes of claiming a medal.