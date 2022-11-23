Here are 11 songs from Canadian musicians you need to listen to ASAP

Need to freshen up your winter playlist? Whether you’re looking for catchy tracks to get you up and dancing, ballads to hit you in the feels, or dreamy beats to get you lost in thought, we’ve got you covered.

In 2022, Canada went all-in on a local Spotify Singles program and collaborated with artists that reflect the country’s diverse musical landscape. The initiative was created by Spotify to give artists the opportunity to record covers of songs they love or reimagine their own songs in a fresh new way.

The playlist showcases some of the best musical talent the country has to offer, introducing (or reintroducing) audiences to local artists. Here are the songs that need to be on your radar ASAP.

You know those songs that soothe your mind and inspire deep philosophical thought? This magical, almost lullaby-like, reimagined piece from composer and pianist Alexandra Stréliski is just that.

Toronto-based R&B dvsn’s stripped-back, guitar-heavy version of their single “If I Get Caught” is a must-listen.

If you have TikTok, you’ll likely have already heard of 347aidan, as the 19-year-old rapper’s undeniably catchy songs frequently make their way into trending videos. With this upbeat rendition of the angst-filled rock ‘n’ roll classic by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, he achieves pop-punk perfection. Ideal for those days when you’re feeling a little rebellious.

Reimagining one of the most heart-wrenching and beautiful ballads of all time is no easy feat. But, Canadian artist and producer Ikky has truly made this classic his own by incorporating Punjabi sounds and his signature production with Preston Pablo and Himmat Sandhu.

“Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber was one of the most popular songs of 2021 – it was everywhere, taking over social media platforms and topping the charts. Now, the ultra-catchy upbeat hit has been reimagined by singer-songwriter Dallas Smith, who’s added his signature country and hard rock sound. Trust us, it’s about to be stuck in your head all over again.

Savannah Re’s energetic anthem about confronting pain post break-up is something a lot of us will relate to, and this track is worthy of a listen just for the lyrics alone. With a fresh violin-laden melody, the singer’s angelic and hypnotic vocals really shine through.

Indie-pop group Valley will transport you straight back to the ‘90s with this live off-the-floor recording of their catchy ode to mental health. The moral of this song? Life sucks, but it gets better. A perfect tune to throw on if you need to blow off a little steam on a tough day.

This dreamy and ethereal song from Montreal-based electro-pop duo Milk & Bone will take you to another planet. It’s a synthy slow burn that incorporates layered vocals and builds intensity as it goes, making for a truly dreamy listening experience.

Toronto electronic duo Zeds Dead have put a totally new spin on one of their most iconic tracks, “Rude Boy,” and it’s a must-listen for all drum and bass lovers. This fresh rendition picks up the pace of the original, creating a thrilling track that demands to be played loud.

Here, Vancouver rapper and singer bbno$ has reimagined his mellow hit “Help Herself” as a D&B remix, and it’s catchier than ever. The song, which pairs raw and emotional lyrics with an upbeat melody, is a little different than what listeners would usually expect from the artist, but we bet it’s about to make its way onto your regular rotation soon.

To listen to the full Spotify Singles: Canada playlist, click here.