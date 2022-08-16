Canadian man had to check his lottery ticket eight times to believe he won

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan had to check his ticket not once but eight times to believe that he actually won.

Bradley Collins of Regina won $100,000 on the EXTRA added to his ticket for the July 13 WESTERN 649 draw purchased at the Giant Tiger Store at 2610 Victoria Avenue East in Regina.

Collins discovered his win while checking his numbers the day after the draw, he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) in a news release.

“I went onto the WCLC website to start checking my tickets when I realized I had six of the seven winning numbers!” he said while claiming his prize.

Collins said he scanned his ticket using the Lotto Spot! app eight times after realizing he had won, just to make sure.

“The first person I told was my dad and he said, ‘are you [..] kidding me?!’ He was thrilled and very happy for me,” Collins explained while collecting his winnings.

You might also like: Boss gives Canadian man the day off from work after big lottery win

Canadian woman plans to keep her job even after her hefty lottery win

Alberta man had to check his ticket FIVE times to believe he won lottery

As for what he will do with his $100,000, he’s going to be smart with it.

“It’s a relief, honestly. I’m going to use it to pay off debt.”