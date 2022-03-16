We matched 5 hair types with 15 haircare products available in Canada

Almost all of us can relate to the woes of a bad hair day, but what we often don’t attribute said hair days to is the products we’re using as part of our regular routines.

Now, as we gradually return to social settings once again, we’re looking for ways to tame and look after our hair — without using harsh chemical-filled products or having to rinse and repeat every single day.

The only problem? Many of us don’t know where to begin with haircare and often resort to using the same-old products for years, not knowing whether they are doing good for our hair or holding it back from reaching the volume or shine level we desire.

The Canadian destination for all-things-hair services and professional haircare products, Chatters Hair Salon, is making it easier to find products suited to your hair type. To show you how, we’ve compiled a list of five hair types matched with the ideal products.

Straight, medium-textured, coloured hair

If you have straight, coloured hair of medium thickness, the good news is there are a slew of products to help you achieve your hair goals. If dryness is a concern, The Perfect Ending Split End Serum by Virtue helps mend and seal frayed, brittle ends, restoring your hair and the colour to its pre-damaged state.

To deliver a dose of hydration to your hair — one that absorbs up to 500 times its weight in water — look to an AG Hair Nourish Mask. Simply leave it on your hair for five minutes before rinsing to let the naturally-derived superfood ingredients (mango butter and chia, avocado oil, and pumpkin and carrot seed oils) get to work. Stay on top of your routine and keep your hair silky smooth thereafter with Goldwell’s Kerasilk Reconstruct Restorative Balm.

Curly, thick, non-coloured hair

Anyone with naturally curly hair knows frizziness can often be a struggle to manage — but it doesn’t have to be. If you have thick, non-coloured, curly hair, a Moroccanoil Treatment is a great place to start. All you have to do is apply two pumps of oil onto the ends of clean, towel-dried hair before blow-drying or letting your hair dry naturally to target dryness and frizziness.

Styling can take its toll on your hair, which is why using a leave-in treatment like CHI Infra Silk Infusion adds an extra layer of protection against thermal irons and also the environment. Enriched with wheat and soy products and pure, natural silk, the product can be used in small doses and left on your hair after styling. Another tool that helps achieve soft, silkiness for curly hair and can be left on overnight? Redken All Soft Argan-6 Oil.

Wavy, fine, and bleached or highlighted hair

Dying your hair blonde or lightening the tone a little with highlights can often result in a slight brittleness or dryness — if you’re using any-old products after that incredibly enjoyable trip to the salon. If you’ve got highlights and wavy, fine hair, Sebastian Professional Dark Oil can help enrich and replenish your hair while adding some voluptuous body. (It also has built-in UV protection.)

Looking for a go-to leave-in conditioner? Paul Mitchell’s Clean Beauty Repair Leave-In Treatment is designed to repair weak hair and bring it back to good health, rendering it shiny, smooth, and easy to detangle — thanks to amaranth seed extract and pea protein. To target dry, damaged, weak, or coloured hair, Pureology Strength Cure Superfood Treatment is a wonderful second treatment to have in your orbit. With olive oil and goji berry as key ingredients, it nourishes deeply and protects your hair.

Straight, fine, non-coloured hair

Here’s the thing: we don’t need to colour our hair for it to thin or run fine. Many factors come into play, and when dandruff is an additional concern, it’s not something you want to deal with for a long time. Spraying aloe vera gel-infused Loma Leave-In Conditioner on your hair when it’s damp can assist with vibrancy and repair those damaged bits.

Kenra Classic Moisturizing Oil is an ultra-lightweight oil that can give your hair a shine boost without making it greasy. There’s no mess involved with applying it, and it can be used as a thermal styling protector. And to help your hair get fuller, stronger, and healthier, there’s the unique formula of DESIGNME Gloss.Me Serum that’s packed with essential fatty acids, plus A, C, and E vitamins.

Curly, medium-thickness, coloured hair

If your hair is curly, coloured, and of medium thickness, do you ever feel it tends to dry out? Don’t worry — there are a ton of stellar products out there engineered to add intense hydration to your hair, from the scalp through to the ends.

Goldwell’s Kerasilk Colour Intensive Luster Mask works to penetrate deep into the hair shaft with silk proteins, which helps create new keratin bonds. AG Hair Colour Savour Mask is an additional treat for dyed hair. It makes your hair feel instantly softer and works to protect your colour from fading (a real win, if you ask us). Meanwhile, Unite 7SECONDS Masque leaves you with long-lasting manageability while restoring hair elasticity.

If you’re curious to find the dream hair products for your hair type, you can take the Hydration quiz at chatters.ca.