Catherine O'Hara headlines Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame 2022 class
Canada is home to some of the finest comedians in the world, and some of the best will be honoured by the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame (CCHOF) next month.
The CCHOF has announced the inductees of its 2022 class, and it reads like a who’s who of maple-flavoured funny. The list features memorable actors, side-splitting comedians, key producers and creators, and more.
One of the legendary names at the top of the list is Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone and SCTV star Catherine O’Hara.
O’Hara grew up in Toronto and got her start with The Second City theatre troupe. She went on to be a series regular with the Second City Television comedy show, often referred to as SCTV. The Golden Globe and Emmy winner starred as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, Kate McCallister in Home Alone 1 and 2, and many other roles.
Those looking for O’Hara films to enjoy during the Halloween season can see her in Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Frankenweenie.
Other Canadian comedy figures being recognized by CCHOF from November 17 to 19 include SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels; the late, great Norm Macdonald; Ghostbusters Dan Akroyd; Back to the Future‘s Michael J. Fox; and Yuk Yuk’s founder, Mark Breslin.
“The Canadian Comedy Hall Of Fame was created to recognize, celebrate, promote, and preserve Canadian achievements in comedy,” said Tim Progosh, executive director of CCHOF, in a statement. “Canadian comics have been instrumental in shaping the global comedy landscape and it’s time we honour them properly on home turf.”
This is the first induction ceremony since 2001 and will be recorded for a televised special to be released in December. Gala shows will take place in Toronto at Yuk Yuk’s, Second City, and at The Fairmont Royal York.
CCHOF award categories designate notable performers of 10 years, creators with 20 years of experience, and legacy contributions of over 50 years.
Here is the full list of the CCHOF Class of 2022:
Performers:
- Catherine O’Hara
- Norm MacDonald
- Mike MacDonald
- Mort Sahl
- Michael J. Fox
- Phil Hartman
- Leslie Nielsen
- David Steinberg
- Dan Akyroyd
Creators:
- Mark Breslin, Yuk Yuk’s
- Ivan Reitman
- Andy Nulman/Bruce Hills, JFL
- Andrew Alexander, The Second City
- Lorne Michaels
Legacy:
- The cast of Wayne & Shuster
- Mack Sennet
- Stephen Leacock
- Frank Peppiatt
For more information on the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame, visit its website.
