Canadian Bills fan shot and killed after Dolphins game

A 30-year-old man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend shortly after a Miami Dolphins football game.

Dylan Isaacs, who was a fan of the Buffalo Bills, went to Hard Rock Stadium with some friends to watch his favourite team take on their divisional rival. After the game had ended, there was an erratic driver that reportedly came near striking Isaacs and his friends.

Isaacs and the driver got into a verbal confrontation before the driver is said to have allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs. The suspect fled the scene but was found on Monday by local police.

“The friends and family of Dylan Isaacs are looking for support of any kind as they go through this difficult time… Currently, they are looking to bring him home and make funeral arrangements after his senseless murder at the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game Sunday, January 7, 2024,” a GoFundMe page created in Isaacs’ honour reads.

“Dylan was a Bills fan and spectator at the January 7 game. When leaving the Hard Rock Stadium with his friends walking through traffic, a verbal argument ensued with an unknown male who tried to intentionally hit them with their vehicle. [He] sped off and when Dylan and others ran after the vehicle, a male got out of his vehicle and shot Dylan. Despite police efforts to revive him, Dylan died from the gunshots.”