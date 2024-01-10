Canadian Bills fan shot and killed after Dolphins game

A 30-year-old man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend shortly after a Miami Dolphins football game.
Dylan Isaacs, who was a fan of the Buffalo Bills, went to Hard Rock Stadium with some friends to watch his favourite team take on their divisional rival. After the game had ended, there was an erratic driver that reportedly came near striking Isaacs and his friends.
Isaacs and the driver got into a verbal confrontation before the driver is said to have allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs. The suspect fled the scene but was found on Monday by local police.
“The friends and family of Dylan Isaacs are looking for support of any kind as they go through this difficult time… Currently, they are looking to bring him home and make funeral arrangements after his senseless murder at the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game Sunday, January 7, 2024,” a GoFundMe page created in Isaacs’ honour reads.
“Dylan was a Bills fan and spectator at the January 7 game. When leaving the Hard Rock Stadium with his friends walking through traffic, a verbal argument ensued with an unknown male who tried to intentionally hit them with their vehicle. [He] sped off and when Dylan and others ran after the vehicle, a male got out of his vehicle and shot Dylan. Despite police efforts to revive him, Dylan died from the gunshots.”
“Dylan was 30 years old and is survived by his mother Sue and younger brother Bradyn. We are hoping to help Sue with funeral arrangements, burial and travel costs to Miami to bring her son home to Six Nations, Canada, where he will [be] laid to rest.”
Organizer Ashley Cooke, who is a family friend of Isaacs, started the fundraiser in hopes of raising $50,000. Thanks to the generosity of over 1,500 individuals, over $93,000 has been raised for Isaacs’ family. Those looking to donate can do so through this link.
There has been nothing further from local authorities at this time regarding any possible charges from the incident.
- You might also like:
- Anunoby quickly becoming Knicks fan fave after trade from Raptors