Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested this week

May 2 2022, 7:40 pm
Pascal Huot/Shutterstock

Canada’s public emergency alert system is running a routine test this week, so don’t be alarmed when your phone sounds off.

The biannual testing of the Alert Ready system will take place on Wednesday, May 4 in several provinces and territories.

The notification will be sent to Canadian’s phones, TVs, and radios.

The system is tested twice per year with the next test scheduled for November.

Ontario, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Quebec are not included in this month’s test. The full schedule for participating provinces and territories can be found below.

Alberta: 1:55 pm MDT
British Columbia: 1:55 pm PDT
NewBrunswick: 10:55 am ADT
Newfoundland and Labrador: 10:55 am NDT
Northwest Territories: 9:55 am MDT
Nunavut: 2:00pm EDT
Prince Edward Island: 12:55 pm ADT
Saskatchewan: 1:55 pm CST
Yukon: 1:55 pm MDT

