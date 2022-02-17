Canada's Marielle Thompson wins Olympic silver in ski cross

Marielle Thompson is back on an Olympic podium.

The 29-year-old from Whistler, BC won silver in women’s ski cross, after winning gold eight years ago at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Sandra Näslund of Sweden won gold, while Germany’s Daniela Maier was awarded the bronze medal, following a disqualification to Switzerland’s Fanny Smith.

🥈 SILVER FOR CANADA 🥈 Marielle Thompson with a HUGE race and a perfect move to race to silver in women's ski cross 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/coOGc7cGL2 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 17, 2022

