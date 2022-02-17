SportsOlympics

Canada's Marielle Thompson wins Olympic silver in ski cross

Rob Williams
Feb 17 2022, 7:53 am
Marielle Thompson is back on an Olympic podium.

The 29-year-old from Whistler, BC won silver in women’s ski cross, after winning gold eight years ago at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Sandra Näslund of Sweden won gold, while Germany’s Daniela Maier was awarded the bronze medal, following a disqualification to Switzerland’s Fanny Smith.

More to come…

