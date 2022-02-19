Canada's Blondin narrowly misses gold in women’s mass start

Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin can add another medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics to her collection.

And she just missed making it a gold.

Blondin finished just six-hundreds of a second behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands to earn a silver medal in women’s mass start to complement the gold she earned in the team pursuit with Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais.

Schouten just squeaked by Blondin in a sprint across the finish line.

“It was pretty crazy. I think with actually two to go I got grabbed by the hips and pulled back and I fought to keep my position to be able to set myself properly for the last lap,” Blondin told CBC after the race. “I do think I went a tiny bit too early. I think if I was a tiny bit more patient I could’ve grabbed on the inside.

“It is what it is. At this point I’m just happy to be on the podium and represent my country the way I know I can.”

Blondin missed the women’s mass start final in PyeongChang, finishing 19th.

She competed in nine events over three Olympics — 2014 in Sochi, 2018 in PyeongChang, and 2022 in Beijing — before winning gold and silver in back-to-back races.

In the pre-Olympic World Cups in the fall of 2021, Blondin also won three medals in the mass start — including one gold.