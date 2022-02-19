Canada’s Cynthia Appiah and brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson avoided injury after a scary crash at the Olympics in two-woman bobsleigh competition.

A heartbreak for Cynthia Appiah 💔 Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson crash on their third run in the 2-woman bobsleigh, but both Canadians walk away and appear to be okay Watch on the CBC Sports app or @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/Sxe479ODdv — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

The crash came in the 13th of 16 corners of their third run. The sled crossed the finish line upside down. Appiah and Richardson, who exited the sled under their own power, was given a 1:01.95 finish time.

The team completed their fourth run in a time of 1:01.93, and finished eighth in the event.

Run 3 ➡️ Run 4 After crashing on their third run, Canada's Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson redeem themselves with a stellar final performance and make up lost time 👏 pic.twitter.com/ItPdjGidKz — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

Canadians Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski finished fifth, just under a second behind the pace set by bronze medal-winning American team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman.

Melissa Lotholz and Sara Villani finished in 12th-place for Canada.