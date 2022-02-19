SportsOlympics

Canada's Appiah, Richardson Wilson avoid injury in scary Bobsleigh crash (VIDEO)

Feb 19 2022, 6:43 pm
CBC

Canada’s Cynthia Appiah and brakewoman Dawn Richardson Wilson avoided injury after a scary crash at the Olympics in two-woman bobsleigh competition. 

The crash came in the 13th of 16 corners of their third run. The sled crossed the finish line upside down. Appiah and Richardson, who exited the sled under their own power, was given a 1:01.95 finish time.

The team completed their fourth run in a time of 1:01.93, and finished eighth in the event. 

Canadians Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski finished fifth, just under a second behind the pace set by bronze medal-winning American team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman. 

Melissa Lotholz and Sara Villani finished in 12th-place for Canada.

