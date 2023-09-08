Canada's opponent set for upcoming bronze medal FIBA game

After losing to Serbia in the semifinal of the FIBA World Cup on Friday, Canada squandered their chance at competing for gold.

Now, their opponent in the bronze medal game has been determined.

The tournament’s other semifinal matchup of the day featured Germany and the US. And despite the odds, Germany managed to beat the highly favoured Americans by a score of 113-111.

Among the top performers of the game was Toronto Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder, who helped seal the deal for Germany with 17 points, three rebounds, and nine assists.

That means Canada will have to play the US on Sunday to determine which country goes home with a medal.

Over the years Team USA has secured the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup on five separate occasions, the most out of any country participating in the tournament. Along with that, they’ve collected three silver and four bronze finishes, a total of 12 top-three placements.

Unfortunately, basketball fans in North America will have to stay up very late or wake up very early to watch it live. The Sunday game at Manila Arena between the historic rivals will begin at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT.