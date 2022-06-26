SportsSoccerOlympics

Canadian women's national team debuts Pride-themed jerseys

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
Jun 26 2022, 7:50 pm
OneSoccer

When the Canadian women’s national soccer team took to the field on Sunday, they did so with a bit of extra, well, Pride in their jerseys.

Taking on Korea Republic (colloquially known as South Korea), the team took to the field in white shirts, shorts, and socks, with rainbow lettering on their names and numbers.

Before the game, which took place the same day as Toronto’s annual Pride Parade, the team put out a short video celebrating Pride:

“Pride, to me, means being able to live your truth judgment-free and just free in our society,” goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan said.

“Pride, to me, means resistance,” midfielder Quinn said. “I think it’s important to celebrate all of our identities, but also acknowledge everyone is included in our societies and our sports.”

Quinn made history in 2021 as the world’s first trans Olympic gold medallist, winning the top prize at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

“I think it’s really important we use our platform to promote and celebrate these moments,” Canadian national team coach Bev Priestman said following the match. “This team, this organization, we make it a place where everyone can be who they are.”

Canada and Korea played to a 0-0 draw in front of an announced crowd of 15,610.

The Pride jerseys are currently not available for purchase via the Canada Soccer Store. Daily Hive has reached out to Canada Soccer for more information on if they will be made available to the general public.

Canada’s next match comes on July 5, when they take on Trinidad and Tobago in their opening group fixture of the CONCACAF W Championship.

