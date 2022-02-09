Canada's Olympic secret weapon is a curling power couple

When Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman compete in curling at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, they won’t be doing so as official teammates.

The two-time Canadian mixed doubles champions earned their way via the men’s and women’s Canadian Olympic Curling Trials: Gallant by the way of Newfoundland-based Brad Gushue-led rink, while Peterman qualified with Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones-led team.

But while they’ve got their short-term goals of a podium finish, they’ve also got a longer-term celebration to look forward to — their wedding in June.

Peterman and Gallant began dating shortly after teaming up for a mixed doubles curling event in 2016, and haven’t looked back since.

The pair won each of the 2016 and 2019 mixed doubles curling national championships, and won a silver at the 2019 mixed doubles world championships.

Just months after that, the couple was engaged.

When it comes to the four-person game, Peterman and Gallant are the two youngest players on their teams, at ages 28 and 31, respectively. Timely team switches have been crucial to the development of both players’ careers.

Gallant joined Gushue’s rink in 2012, playing in the third position.

Gushue had already become a curling legend when he led Canada to an Olympic gold medal in 2006, but had yet to win a Canadian championship by way of the Brier in eight appearances. Two years after Gallant’s arrival, Gushue and 2006 Olympic teammate Nichols reunited, with Geoff Walker closing out their roster.

Three Canadian championships, a world championship, and a second Olympic appearance for Gushue and Nichols, the foursome found themselves in the mix as one of the world’s best curling teams.

Meanwhile, Peterman joined the Jennifer Jones rink in 2018. Jones was coming off an Olympic gold medal in 2014 and a Canadian championship at the Scotties in 2018, but brought in 2016 Scotties champion Peterman from Chelsea Carey’s rink to replace retiring teammate Jill Officer.

Gallant and Peterman qualified for the Olympics on the same day last November, with the women’s final just hours before the men’s final. And while some of their teammates are Olympic veterans, 2022 is a first for both of the couple on the world’s biggest stage.

While the nature of their careers while playing for teams based in two different provinces has forced them to spend plenty of time apart, it’s great to see the two have gotten a bit of a chance to spend time together in Beijing.

Gallant and the men’s team did their pre-Olympic training camp and isolation in Vancouver, while Peterman and the women’s team isolated in Ontario.

Both teams are among the favourites in this year’s event, with the men starting things off with a victory earlier today, while the women begin their draws later tonight.

Maybe, just maybe, both Gallant and Peterman will get a chance to bring a pair of medals onto the altar.