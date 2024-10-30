Canada Post workers might strike before busy holiday season

Rain, hail, and sleet might not stop mail couriers from delivering letters, but a strike could.
What happened: The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced its two largest bargaining units have voted near-unanimously in favour of a strike mandate as tough labour talks with Canada Post drag on. This means the CUPW now has the authority to call a strike.
- The two sides have been negotiating a new collective bargaining deal for almost a year now, and earlier this month the feds appointed mediators to help move things along.
- Both sides remain far apart on union demands regarding wage bumps, vacation time, pensions, and office closures.
Why it matters: A strike could happen as early as Sunday and impact the busiest mail time of the year for businesses and consumers: the holidays. During the 2022 holiday season, there were several times when Canada Post delivered over 2 million parcels a day.
- Online markets like eBay are already warning sellers to find alternative shippers, and we’re suddenly worried we won’t get that card from our grandma with a crisp $50 bill in it.
Big picture: The strike would add another setback for our national postal service, which is facing a very real threat to its existence amid continued massive financial losses.