Canada Post workers might strike before busy holiday season

Rain, hail, and sleet might not stop mail couriers from delivering letters, but a strike could.

What happened: The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) announced its two largest bargaining units have voted near-unanimously in favour of a strike mandate as tough labour talks with Canada Post drag on. This means the CUPW now has the authority to call a strike.

The two sides have been negotiating a new collective bargaining deal for almost a year now, and earlier this month the feds appointed mediators to help move things along.

Both sides remain far apart on union demands regarding wage bumps, vacation time, pensions, and office closures.

Why it matters: A strike could happen as early as Sunday and impact the busiest mail time of the year for businesses and consumers: the holidays. During the 2022 holiday season, there were several times when Canada Post delivered over 2 million parcels a day.

Online markets like eBay are already warning sellers to find alternative shippers, and we’re suddenly worried we won’t get that card from our grandma with a crisp $50 bill in it.

Big picture: The strike would add another setback for our national postal service, which is facing a very real threat to its existence amid continued massive financial losses.