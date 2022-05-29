Canada loses wild world championship gold medal game to Finland in OT

Finland and Canada met in the gold medal game at the IIHF World Championships for the third straight year on Sunday. For the second time, it was Finland who came out on top. Sakari Manninen scored Finland’s third power-play goal of the game in overtime to give the host country a 4-3 victory.

Finland's Sakari Manninen scores on the PP to defeat Team Canada 4-3 in overtime. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/fJn2cWNzB8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2022

The game went to overtime after a wild third period. With Canada leading 1-0 and Finland on a power play just over four minutes into the period, Cole Sillinger was called for high sticking to give Finland a 5-on-3 — even though Miro Heiskanen hit his face with his own stick.

Miro Heiskanen high-sticked himself in the face, but Cole Sillinger gets a penalty. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/wTkqryAwTu — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) May 29, 2022

Finland took full advantage of the gift it was given. Mikael Granlund quickly tied things up on the 5-on-3, then scored on the 5-on-4 as well to turn a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead.

Goaltender Chris Driedger left the game with an injury after Granlund’s first goal. He was replaced by Matt Tomkins.

With under six minutes remaining, Joel Armia looked like he may have put the game away, scoring off a faceoff to give Finland a 3-1 lead.

But just like they did against Sweden in the quarter finals, Canada was able to erase a late two-goal deficit to send the game to overtime. Zach Whitecloud scored to make it a 3-2 game with just over two minutes remaining and Max Comtois tied it up 48 seconds later.

MAX COMTOIS COMPLETES THE COMEBACK! Two goals in 48 seconds and we got ourselves a tie game! #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/9G5WIlWygP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2022

Canada opened the scoring on a power play in the second period. Dylan Cozens potted his seventh goal of the tournament.

DYLAN COZENS WITH A BEAUTIFUL ONE TIMER. 🇨🇦 Canada opens up the scoring on the power-play! #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/N6nmLr3XuS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2022

Cozens finished tied with Pierre-Luc Dubois and David Pastrnak for the tournament lead in goals.

This is the fourth time Finland has won gold at the World Championships. Earlier on Sunday, Czechia claimed the bronze medal with an 8-4 win over the United States.