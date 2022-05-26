NewsTransportationUrbanized

Canada Line reopens after police incident causes commuter chaos

Aaron Ledesma

Update 8:17 am: TransLink tweeted that Canada Line service has been restored, saying trains are running the full system. Some delays may still occur as service returns to normal.

Original story:

A portion of the Canada Line shut down due to a police incident Thursday morning, causing commuter chaos.

TransLink tweeted that the train is currently down between Bridgeport and Langara Stations.

“Trains will run from Waterfront to Oakridge, Brighouse to Aberdeen, and YVR to Templeton,” the tweet reads.

There are also shuttle buses running from Oakridge to Aberdeen and Templeton to Aberdeen.

Specifics on the police incident have not been provided.

 

