Canada Line reopens after police incident causes commuter chaos

Update 8:17 am: TransLink tweeted that Canada Line service has been restored, saying trains are running the full system. Some delays may still occur as service returns to normal.

#RiderAlert Canada Line service has been restored. Trains are now running the full system. Some delays as service returns to normal. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 26, 2022

Original story:

A portion of the Canada Line shut down due to a police incident Thursday morning, causing commuter chaos.

TransLink tweeted that the train is currently down between Bridgeport and Langara Stations.

“Trains will run from Waterfront to Oakridge, Brighouse to Aberdeen, and YVR to Templeton,” the tweet reads.

#RiderAlert Canada Line is currently down between Bridgeport to Langara Stations due to police incident. Trains will run from Waterfront to Oakridge, Brighouse to Aberdeen and YVR to Templeton. Bus bridges from Oakridge to Aberdeen, and Templeton to Aberdeen. ^MR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 26, 2022

There are also shuttle buses running from Oakridge to Aberdeen and Templeton to Aberdeen.

Specifics on the police incident have not been provided.