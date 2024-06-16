More Canadians think immigration levels should decrease: poll

It seems Canadians’ views on immigration are becoming more negative, a new study is reporting.

According to Research Co., an online survey found that 44% of Canadians think immigration mostly negatively affects the country. This statistic is up six points from a similar poll conducted in October 2023.

“About two-in-five Canadians who voted for the Liberal Party (41%) or the New Democratic Party (NDP) (39%) in the last federal election would decrease legal immigration to Canada,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “The proportion jumps to 63% among Canadians who supported the Conservative Party in 2021.”

More of the survey’s participants (46%) expressed that they thought the number of legal immigrants allowed to relocate in Canada should decrease.

Most Canadians from Atlantic Canada (53%) and Ontario (53%) said they favour reducing legal immigration levels in Canada. This view was lower in Saskatchewan and Manitoba (50%), British Columbia (48%), Alberta (42%) and Quebec (34%).

The Canadians most likely to have opposing views on immigration were more than 35 years old.

“Two-thirds of Canadians (66%, -9) believe the hard work and talent of immigrants makes Canada better, while 65% (=) think immigrants should only be allowed in Canada if they adopt Canadian values,” a statement from Research Co. reads.

The survey also asked Canadians if they would prefer that cultural differences within Canadian society be valued and preserved –44% said they’d like this. Women, Liberals, and NDP voters said they prefer the mosaic concept.

Meanwhile, more men and Conservative voters said they were in favour of a “melting pot … where immigrants assimilate and blend into Canadian society.”

Either way, Canadians seemed to be split between the two different immigration concepts.

Research Co. said its online survey, which included 1,001 Canadian adults, was conducted from June 1 to June 3, 2024, and was representative of a national sample.

“The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20,” Research Co. said.