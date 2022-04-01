Canada has better odds to win FIFA World Cup than 14 other countries

Canada has its opponents and its dates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Now it has its odds.

Canada, which finished atop CONCACAF qualifying, is entering the World Cup in Qatar with some massive underdog potential.

Canada is tied for the 20th-best odds at +20,000, according to odds available April 1 on Bet365, meaning a $1 bet would return $201.

But the Canadian men are still ahead of several notable countries.

Canada’s odds are shared with Cameroon and Peru, which have yet to qualify.

A total of 14 countries have longer odds of winning the World Cup than Canada, which is a list that includes five countries that have yet to qualify. The list doesn’t include the United Arab Emirates, a country that still has a chance to qualify but is the biggest long shot.

Other countries that Canada ranks ahead of currently are:

Japan

Morocco

Ukraine

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Qatar

Wales

Tunisia

Iran

Australia

Scotland

Costa Rica

New Zealand

The No. 38-ranked Canadian squad, which will play opposite Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia in Group F, faces long odds to come out on top. Canada is +1,600 to capture the group.

Canada will play Belgium on November 23 and Croatia on November 27. It’ll finish group play against Morocco on December 1.

They face the longest odds of the four to win the group.

Belgium, the No. 2-ranked country in the world, is the betting favourite at -188. Croatia, ranked 16th and a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018 in France, is next at +225. Morocco, which is ranked 24th and didn’t win a match at the World Cup four years ago, is next at +1,000.

Canada is +275 to advance from the group stage. By comparison, Belgium is -900, Croatia is -175, and Morocco is +200. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout round.

Overall, Brazil is the betting favourite to win the World Cup at +450.

England and France, at +550 each, are next. Spain is +800, and Argentina is +900.

New Zealand, at +200,000, faces the longest odds of any country listed. It’s yet to qualify for the tournament.

Mexico and the United States each have better odds to win than Canada, despite Canada finishing ahead of both in CONCACAF qualifying. Mexico, which finished second, is +15,000 to win, and the third-place United States enters with a preliminary line of +10,000.

Costa Rica, which finished fourth, is +150,000. It has yet to qualify for the tournament.

In all, 29 teams have qualified for the 32-team tournament.

Of the remaining three spots, the winner of Costa Rica versus New Zealand will qualify, while another spot will go to one of Peru, Australia, or the United Arab Emirates. A third spot will be determined between Ukraine, Wales, and Scotland.

The World Cup begins on November 21 and concludes December 18.