3 must-haves for the content creator in your life

Choosing the perfect gift for a content creator can often present a challenge to people who aren’t all that familiar with the art form. There are plenty of products on the market, and not all of them are of the best quality. You want to make sure you’re getting the tools that won’t only last, but let you create the best content.

Luckily, Canon Canada creates a variety of products that emphasize the importance of continuing to grow and learn as a content creator, with gear allowing you to create the highest-quality content for all your social channels, like TikTok and Instagram. And, to help make the choice easier, they’re throwing their bi-annual Level Up sales event, which means you won’t be breaking your budget.

This is one of the most important sales in the photography industry, as content creators are able to level up their gear for cheaper. And this year’s event comes with an extra perk, as Canon is offering a free on-demand photo foundations course when you buy select cameras between November 4 to December 29.

The seven-part course, valued at $99.99 CAD and taught by filmmaker Colin Dougan and wildlife photographer Colleen Gara, will teach you the basics of photography, and help you get the most out of your new Canon gear.

If you’re looking to gift an upgraded camera that will help take that emerging creator in your life to the next level, we’ve partnered with Canon Canada on the best cameras to look out for during their “Level Up” sales event.

Save up to $100 CAD

The EOS R10 is the perfect camera for any content creator who wants to step up their game and move from a traditional DSLR to a mirrorless one.

If you’re not familiar with mirrorless cameras, they are often lighter, more portable, and offer better video quality. The EOS R10 is a great entry point for mirrorless cameras and is the perfect gift for photography enthusiasts and beginners.

Featuring a high-speed shooting 15 FPS mechanical shutter, a 24.2 megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor, and lightning-fast autofocus, the EOS R10 is a well-rounded camera perfect for any occasion — whether that’s wildlife photography or capturing video. With the knowledge gained from the included $99.99 CAD on-demand course, you’ll be able to use these settings to get high-quality photos in a snap.

It also brings some of the best features from the growing EOS R Series to a sleek, lightweight design — pairing well with a Canon RF-S/RF lens or EF/EF-S lens using the Mount Adapter EF-EOS.

Save up to $50 CAD

If the content creator you’re shopping for isn’t quite ready for the EOS R, the EOS RP offers a lot of the same functionality at a more reasonable price point.

Coming in as one of the lightest and most compact bodies Canon’s produced in the last couple of years, the EOS RP has speedy, accurate autofocus. It’s a great upgrade for people who are leaving the beginning stages of their photography journey and looking for the opportunity to create crisper photo content.

Sporting a comfortable grip, vari-angle touchscreen LCD, and a host of helpful Feature Assistant and Creative Assist functions, the EOS RP’s great performance also comes in a body that’s easy to operate. If you ever get confused, all the fundamentals on how to use the EOS R system will be covered in the included seven-part course.

Save up to $200 CAD

The top of the range when it comes to Canon’s mirrorless cameras, the foundation of the EOS R Camera is designed around an entirely new lens mount — giving content creators not only great quality today, but great potential for the future.

The camera is very versatile, offering a 30.3 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor delivers stellar low-light performance. That means content creators are able to capture stunning images regardless of how much light is in the room.

It also comes equipped with Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF system to give you a speedy, accurate, crisp focus. This is the perfect camera for content creators looking to make the leap from amateur to pro.

Content creators are also able to pivot to videos, capturing subjects in 4K and adapting to different shooting situations through the high-precision EVF and a vari-angle touchscreen LCD.

With the versatility of content you’re able to create with this new camera, and the videography skills you’ll gain from videography instructor Colin Dougan in the included self-paced online course that’s included with the camera, you’ll be able to round out your portfolio of beautiful photos with eye-catching videos.

For more information on gift ideas for a content creator looking to level up, the included $99.99 CAD photo foundations course, or you want to learn more about the Level Up sales event ending December 29, visit Canon Canada’s website for their full range of products