Camel at Canadian zoo gives birth in front of visitors (VIDEO)

The Toronto Zoo welcomed a new baby camel on Thursday morning – a birthing experience that some lucky visitors got to see live.

The zoo’s eight-year-old Bactrian camel, Suria, completed her 13-month pregnancy and gave birth to a beautiful female calf.

The first 30 days are critical for this newborn, and while the mom and child bond, they may not always be on display.

Once the baby is a bit older, Wildlife Care staff will begin introductions with other camels in the Eurasia Wilds habitat.

The dad, Zip, a seven-year-old male, will remain separated.

The Bactrian camel is native to the Central Asian deserts and is currently listed as “critically endangered” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.