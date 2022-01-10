Protesters target Calgary mayor's residence, chanting "freedom over fear"

A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Calgary’s mayor on Sunday, holding signs and shouting from the street and sidewalk.

Videos of the protest across social media captured dozens of protesters chanting in the direction of Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s house.

Anti-vaxx protestors showed up in front the house of Calgary mayor @JyotiGondek today, with the post on Calgary Freedom Central saying that police did not show up while they were there smh#antivaxxers pic.twitter.com/oPVIj7oKBk — 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝙵𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚞𝚎 (@EatsFood2) January 10, 2022

Mayor Gondek has not responded to the incident online or in-person.

Premier Jason Kenney took to Twitter Monday morning, condemning Sunday’s event calling it “just wrong.”

This is just wrong. There are plenty of opportunities to protest without disturbing the families and neighbours of public officials. This report also shows antivax protestors continuing to use signs comparing vaccines to the Holocaust. It is always wrong to trivialize the Shoah https://t.co/hbV9YOvC6f — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 10, 2022

On Friday, the province recorded a record 6,257 new COVID-19 cases.

As of January 6, there have been 7,825,022 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.5% have had at least one shot, while 85.4% have had two doses of vaccine.