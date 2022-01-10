NewsCoronavirus

Protesters target Calgary mayor's residence, chanting "freedom over fear"

Jan 10 2022, 5:03 pm
Protesters target Calgary mayor's residence, chanting "freedom over fear"
Jyoti Gondek (Canadian Press)

A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Calgary’s mayor on Sunday, holding signs and shouting from the street and sidewalk.

Videos of the protest across social media captured dozens of protesters chanting in the direction of Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s house.

Mayor Gondek has not responded to the incident online or in-person.

Premier Jason Kenney took to Twitter Monday morning, condemning Sunday’s event calling it “just wrong.”

On Friday, the province recorded a record 6,257 new COVID-19 cases.

As of January 6, there have been 7,825,022 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.5% have had at least one shot, while 85.4% have had two doses of vaccine.

