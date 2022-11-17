New lottery winner was doing a lot of "happy swearing" after $250K win

Dustin Long couldn’t contain himself when he learned he was a lottery winner after cashing in on the $5 Big Spin for a $250,000 payday.

Long said there was a lot of “happy cursing” when he realized he won $10,000 and an opportunity to win more when he got his chance at the Big Spin wheel.

The $5 Big Spin is an instant ticket with one big difference: not only can players win cash prizes in the same way as with an instant scratch ticket, but they can also uncover a Spin Win and discover their prize through an animated prize wheel on the screen at their local Lotto Spot retailer.

If the player’s Spin Win prize reveals a Big Spin, they win the $10,000 initial prize plus a chance to spin a real wheel at their very own spin event. A winner of The Big Spin will leave the event with a prize of at least $100,000 and up to $500,000!

When he stepped up to spin, Long’s mind was racing.

“When you grab the wheel to give it a spin, there’s a lot going through your mind,” he said after he spun the wheel and won $250,000.

Long said a new car could be in his future after his recent windfall.

Long purchased his $5 Big Spin ticket from a Petro Canada in Calgary and discovered his win 10 minutes later after scanning it using the self-checker.