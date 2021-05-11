7 must-eats to add to your next lunchtime delivery in Vancouver

One of the drawbacks of working from home is that lunch is often slapped together with whatever leftovers are in the fridge, without much attention paid to how good it actually tastes.

But that doesn’t have to be the case any longer. As pioneers of the city’s coffee culture 20-plus years ago, Artigiano won international barista awards that helped put Vancouver on the world’s caffè map. Today, the chain has partnered with locally based catering company Cocktails and Canapes to completely transform their menu with European-inspired items that promise to make your house-bound lunch break anything but boring.

Starring both sweet and savoury options made with quality, locally sourced ingredients (and organic wherever possible!), Artigiano’s new menu is now available at locations across Metro Vancouver — and right when we need it the most. Each option is even more delicious than the next, and everything is available for takeout at your nearest location — or delivery to your doorstep — via the Artigiano app.

Supporting local has never looked (and tasted) so good with a stellar lineup of eats that have the power to transport you to the quaint European town of your dreams, if even just for a few bites.

Pepperoni and Italian Sausage Wrap

Fuel up before Zoom meetings with a handheld eat that offers an authentic taste of Italy. Featuring perfectly cured pepperoni and Italian sausage from Two Rivers Specialty Meats, free-run organic eggs, herb-roasted potato, arugula, San Marzano tomato sauce, confit garlic aioli, and mozzarella on a red bell pepper tortilla — this lightly grilled wrap will leave you feeling satiated.

Truffle Mushroom Wrap

It takes several years to grow and harvest the treasured truffle, so it makes sense that this delicacy is often hard to find at local restaurants. But Artigiano is making it accessible on your lunch break with a wrap infused with white truffle aioli. Sink your teeth into the whole wheat tortilla and discover a fusion of flavours with free-run organic scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, herb-roasted potato, arugula, caramelized onion, and melted provolone cheese.

Classic and European Croissants

Pastries are hands-down one of our weaknesses, especially during the weekend when we’re looking for a quick grab-and-go snack. At Artigiano, you now have two equally appetizing options to choose from: the Classic and the European. The first, an organic croissant with Johnston’s ham and melted smoked cheddar. The latter, an organic croissant with wafer-thin slices of prosciutto, gooey brie, and sweet fig jam.

Rossdown Farms Organic Chicken Breast Sandwich

There’s no need to settle for a subpar chicken sandwich ever again, thanks to the arrival of this newcomer to Artigiano’s Between Bread program. With sourdough bread as the base, spiced pear and onion jam, arugula, confit garlic aioli, and succulent organic chicken breast from Rossdown Farms, all topped with creamy brie cheese — it’s as good as it gets.

Tomato Manchego Sandwich

A menu that just keeps on giving, Artigiano’s lineup offers truffle enthusiasts another taste of the good life with the Tomato Manchego Sandwich. This veggie delight is served on seeded hearth bread and dressed with truffle aioli, fresh basil, arugula, oven-dried Roma tomatoes, flame-grilled eggplant and fennel, lacto-fermented cabbage, plus manchego and parmesan cheese. It’s served toasted, and we couldn’t imagine it any other way.

The Muffuletta

One more stacked toasted sandwich to add to your lunchtime delivery list? Let that be The Muffuletta. Few toasted creations can match this meat lover’s choice, made with genoa salami, capicola, mortadella, pickled mustard seed aioli, giardiniera, and provolone cheese on house-made rosemary focaccia.

Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie

Everyone’s daily routine looks a little different right now, but we can all agree that any sweet treat made with Nature’s Path Organic Cornflakes is socially acceptable to eat before 11 am. Marrying soft marshmallow pieces with dark chocolate chunks and cornflakes, it’s easy to see how this light and heavenly cookie secured its place on the new Artigiano menu. (We’re already planning to order it again.)

The items listed above are just some of the latest arrivals at Artigiano, available for takeout or delivery in Vancouver. You’ll also find fresh soups, salads, and desserts on the menu when you download the Artigiano app on the App Store or Google Play.

Experience incredible local fare and get 10% off all orders when you place yours on the Artigiano app. In addition, you’ll instantly become a member of the caffe’s loyalty program, allowing you to build rewards and access exclusive discounts.