"Buy before you sell": The Property Brothers have advice for BC home buyers

Showing one home while searching for a new place to live while worrying about juggling two mortgages — buying a home can be hugely stressful, especially in a fast-moving market. The Property Brothers have teamed up with real estate brokerage Properly to ease some of these stresses for British Columbians.

“In today’s quickly evolving market, a change in the way we buy and sell homes is long overdue to better meet people’s needs,” says Anshul Ruparell, cofounder and CEO of Properly, which launched in Toronto in 2018. “We’ve rearranged the buying and selling process, so people don’t have to rearrange their lives.”

Properly lets homeowners buy and move before selling. The company’s proprietary Sale Assurance unlocks the equity in the customer’s current home, giving them the purchasing power they need to acquire and move into a new home. Properly then handles the stressful process of staging, photographing, marketing, showing and selling the customer’s old home. Sale Assurance is recognized by all of Canada’s major financial institutions.

In addition, Properly offers a powerful but intuitive home-search tool that shares the insights homebuyers need in addition to price and location: recent listing history, recent sold prices, neighbourhood stats.

Identical twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, better known as the Property Brothers on HGTV, began their partnership with Properly in October 2021 in Toronto.

Now the Property Brothers are excited to help the tech-enabled, customer-centric company expand into their hometown of Vancouver — and disrupt the region’s real estate industry. They tell Daily Hive in an email exchange, “Vancouver’s market is always hot, which means affordability concerns and limited inventory.”

The charismatic brothers were already Properly’s first celebrity investors and ambassadors, and now their relationship is growing even more: Drew has signed on as a licensed real estate agent with the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Properly (@properly.ca)

“Jonathan and I have been fortunate to have helped hundreds of families find and create their dream homes. In working with Properly, I can continue to improve the real estate experience by tapping into Properly’s unique offerings and industry-leading data to give home buyers and sellers the best advice possible,” Drew says.

“What makes Properly different is that they offer much more value to their customers for the same commission as traditional real estate agents charge.”

Jonathan adds, “Buying first and selling second is a serious game-changer and something the industry has needed for a long time. I’ll be very involved as an investor and partner to help Properly expand and help even more Canadians while providing advice along the way about how we can continue to improve the experience.”

Properly is just one more way that the Property Brothers are helping Canadians to find (and afford) their home sweet home.