Here's where you can get your hands on this "exciting and innovative" new Irish whisky

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to visit Dublin’s Grafton Street you’re sure to have enjoyed watching performances by talented buskers who have made a name for themselves by singing their hearts out to passers-by on the city’s famed thoroughfare.

And now, straight from an 18th-century estate in Ireland’s Ancient East region to your nearest BCLIQUOR store, comes The Busker, a “new to world” Irish whisky that its creators, Royal Oak Distillery, say is “born out of a modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition.”

The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth ($36.99) and Single Pot Still ($49.99) are available at BCLIQUOR Stores and at these five top restaurants: Cask Whisky Vault, Black & Blue, Per se Social Corner, Acquafarina, and the Richmond Country Club (and more to come we’re sure).

Aiming to disrupt the Irish whisky landscape, The Busker includes all four types of Irish whiskies (single grain, single pot still, single malt, and blend) and is matured and finished in three different casks (bourbon, sherry, marsala), giving the whisky a “triple smooth” taste. The Busker Single Collection boasts an unmistakable taste profile, with nuances ranging from vanilla and oak to rich spicy notes — yum.

The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth is a blend made with a high-quality single grain and a high percentage of single malt and single pot still that was recently awarded 94 points by The Wine Enthusiast and declared a ‘Best Buy” in the Irish Whisky category.

“We aim to [attract] new and authenticity-seeking consumers to the brand,” said Ray Stoughton, executive vice president of Disaronno International LLC, The Busker’s parent company in the press release. “While we honour the rich Irish heritage and whisky-making traditions to produce superb liquid, we go beyond the limitations and lines of history to create our own story. The [North] American consumers are thirsty for something that’s exciting and innovative, and The Busker delivers just that.”

And now, there’s a chance for you and four friends to win a private dinner and whisky training at Cask Whisky Vault valued at $1,500. All you have to do is enter the contest below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

So what are you waiting for? This latest Irish whisky export is now available exclusively at BCLIQUOR Stores.