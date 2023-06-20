Burnaby man banned from treating women after allegation he sexually assaulted female patient

A Registered Massage Therapist who practices in Burnaby has been banned from treating women after the body that regulates RMTs in the province received word that he allegedly sexually assaulted a female patient.

Yifu (George) Qiu was handed the ban on June 15 from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia.

This comes after a female patient made a complaint to the College on April 14. Qiu allegedly started an unprofessional conversation with the patient and then “engaged in non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body.”

The College did not reveal the patient’s identity or the clinic where the alleged misconduct occurred.

“The panel considered the allegations to be serious and found that there would be a risk of recurrence if an interim order were not made,” the College said. “Therefore, it determined that the public must be protected by an interim order during the investigation and pending any disciplinary hearing.”

Qiu must now provide the college access to his calendar, including records of every patient he booked, by 6 pm every Friday. He will also be subject to random audits.

Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.