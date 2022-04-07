You can literally watch a Blue Jays game out your window at this hotel (CONTEST)

Most Blue Jays fans can relate to the experience of being in the stands at a game — the cheers, the high-energy vibe, and, of course, the edge-of-your-seat action.

But could you imagine what it would be like to see your favourite player mid-home-run while you lounge on an incredibly comfortable sofa? Or how about while you serve up some drinks for you and a group of friends?

When you stay in the custom Budweiser Home of Homers suite — a personal skybox, if you will — the experience of watching the game takes on a whole new meaning. The Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, situated inside Rogers Centre, is home to this very suite, and it’s even more glorious than you’d imagine.

With the Blue Jays now back for a full season — for the first time in nearly two years — enjoying an extended stay here and celebrating a summer full of home runs could be likened to winning the baseball lottery. To show you why, let’s take a peek inside this suite.

Staying in the Home of the Homers suite

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the luxury of a hotel stay curated for baseball fans, this custom Budweiser suite is for you. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows that open up into the Rogers Centre stadium, it’s unlike anything else you’ll find in the city — not to mention that rooms at the Rogers Centre Marriott are among the largest in Toronto.

This field-view, split-level room offers plush bedding for maximum comfort, a workstation, modern smart technology, and complimentary WiFi — enabling guests to stay connected and productive — while also sharing the best moments of the games unfolding below on social media as they occur.

In the Home of Homers suite, you’ll also find a row of venue chairs lined by the window for that true stadium experience, along with Blue Jays jerseys, foam fingers (naturally), ambient LED lighting, and a flat-screen TV.

All the luxurious features

If by now you’re thinking, “Wow, the Home of Homers suite sounds epic,” well, you’re right. Not only will you be swooning over the epic stadium views and all the in-room perks, there’s also a separate living area, because why not be that boujee?

The Rogers Centre Marriott’s central downtown Toronto location is also a major bonus. When staying here, you don’t even need to leave the hotel for a bite to eat and a beer: Sportsnet Grill is conveniently located on the property. Then, if you’re like us and can’t function without your morning coffee, you don’t need to go far because there’s also a Starbucks on-site.

And when you’re not watching the game through your window or indulging downstairs, you can retreat to the hotel’s heated indoor pool. Or, if you’re looking to expend some energy, check out the on-site fitness centre open 24 hours.

The opportunity of a lifetime

If, by now, you’re imagining what it would be like to staycation in the Home of Homers suite in the Rogers Centre Marriott, hold that thought. Budweiser Canada could soon help make this a reality. This year, the beer brand wants to bring friends together to celebrate a summer of home runs.

To do this, Budweiser Canada is giving one Blue Jays fan and their closest buds the chance to take over the stunning room (as well as an additional suite with a city view) above at the Rogers Centre Marriott — for a 34-night stay. We’re not kidding. The beer purveyor is awarding a one-month stay for the winner’s enjoyment, and the total prize value is a whopping $30,000.

“As the beer sponsor of the Blue Jays, we’re all about celebrating and elevating great moments between buds who love games with their friends,” says Mike D’Agostini, senior marketing director of Budweiser Canada. “After two long years, the team is finally returning home for a full season, and the Home of Homers suite provides one Blue Jays fan with a chance to stay in the heart of the action while cheering on Canada’s home team and the game they love.”

Baseball fans aged 19 or older who are residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) are eligible to enter to win a month-long stay with the best baseball view in Toronto. If this sounds like a dream to you, head to homeofhomers.ca to enter between April 5 to 30, 2022.