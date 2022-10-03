Buck Martinez to lead Sportsnet's Blue Jays' playoff broadcasts

Fear not, Toronto Blue Jays fans: you don’t have to deal with unfamiliar voices when it comes to watching the team in the upcoming playoffs.

During Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Sportsnet announcer Dan Shulman confirmed that the Blue Jays’ national broadcast would be available throughout the playoffs, unlike the International MLB feed that Canadian fans had previously watched during the postseason.

“Sportsnet will be bringing you our own telecast for the playoffs,” Shulman said. “It will be Buck [Martinez], Pat [Tabler], and Hazel [Mae], it’ll be Sportsnet Blue Jays baseball as long as the Blue Jays are going.”

Shulman will be calling Toronto’s games on ESPN Radio.

“I will stay on the Blue Jays as long as they’re going as well,” Shulman added. “I know everybody at Sportsnet are an outstanding production crew… they are as good as it gets. I can’t tell you how excited everyone at Sportsnet is to keep doing what they’re doing now that the games mean the most.”

Martinez, 73, who was diagnosed with cancer in April of this year and missed much of the season, told The Globe and Mail last week there’s a chance this is his last year calling the Jays.

“It has nothing to do with Rogers. It’s just me. You know, I’ve been through a lot. And, you know, my wife and I have had a lot of discussions about it. I don’t know,” Martinez told The Globe‘s senior media writer Simon Houpt.

But he’s definitely relishing the opportunity to continue his work this year.

“It’s pretty unique that you have the opportunity to broadcast these games in the postseason,” Martinez said on yesterday’s broadcast. “All you fans will have the chance to watch the Blue Jays in the postseason with the broadcast you’re most familiar with. We’re all excited about that. We’ll miss you Dan, but you’ll be there as well.”

While their opponent or location isn’t confirmed yet, Toronto will be playing in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series, taking place this coming weekend from October 7 to 9.