Hundreds of BTS fans expected at Indigo album launch parties across Canada

Canadian ARMYs, could we be more excited?

K-pop giants BTS are set to release their brand new anthology album, Proof, which is scheduled to drop on Friday, June 10 at 12 am.

And Canadian book and lifestyle retailer Indigo is celebrating in style.

On June 9 at 10 pm local time, Indigo is hosting BTS Midnight Madness Proof Album Release events at select locations across Canada.

The album will feature tracks like “Spring Day” and “Butter”, as well as brand new songs such as “Yet to Come”, “Run BTS”, and “For Youth.”

On June 7, HYBE Labels released a teaser for the music video for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” It’s currently number three in the top trending music videos on YouTube.

Fans won’t be able to get their hands on a copy until midnight but in addition to a chance to mingle with other fans, there’s going to be a live DJ and MC, BTS playlists (naturally), dancers, trivia, games, giveaways, and more.

The event will take place at Indigo stores in Toronto, Calgary, Dartmouth, Edmonton, Etobicoke, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

Book your ticket soon because organizers are expecting hundreds of fans.

The new album will be available in two versions: the Standard Edition and the Compact Edition.

Proof (Standard Edition) retails for $109.99 and will include three CDs, four booklets, a set of seven photo cards, one random photo card, a random post card, and a limited edition poster.

Proof (Compact Edition) retails for $34.49 and will include three CDs, a booklet, a random photo card, a random postcard, a mini posted, and discography guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indigo (@indigo)

Keep in mind though, there’s a limit of one unit per customer so it’s every fan for themselves.

Check below to book your ticket and information for participating locations near you.

BTS Midnight Madness Proof Album Release

When: June 9

Time: 10 pm to 12 pm local time

Price: Free to enter

Ontario

Indigo Bay and Bloor, 55 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Indigo Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Etobicoke

Indigo Pinecrest, 2735 Iris Street, Ottawa British Columbia

Indigo Langley, 20015 Langley By-Pass, Langley

Alberta